TSRTC to Cut-Off Services to Non Viable Villages to Cover Losses

The recent letter to a village sarpanch by the local Depot manager has created apprehensions that some more villages would be cut-off, citing losses to the Corporation.

Hyderabad: Keeping in view that still 844 villages remain unconnected to bus services out of total 10,221 villages in the state of Telangana, The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation plans to cut-off some more villages to cover the losses stating that it is viable to run the buses.

As per the available data with TSRTC, out of 10,221 villages recognized by Corporation, 844 villages remain unconnected and no bus has reached them in recent years. Compared to 2020 to 2021 (upto September), the total number of routes were reduced from 3,456 to 3,472.

According to the sources, recently, the TSRTC started eliminating some more villages from its list. “Ever since the TSRTC started focusing on profit and loss, this trend has begun.

Moreover there is variation in the data given by the State government and TSRTC, when it comes to the number of villages connected. As per the government website, there are 12,765 gram panchayats.

Citing low earnings per km, earlier this month services at Narasimhapuram village under Suryapet were stopped. The local sarpanch to her surprise received a letter in this regard from Suryapet Depot Manager, where he explained the reason.

We are incurring an expenditure of Rs. 46.25 per km, but the revenue is Rs. 7.91. Hence we are incurring a loss of Rs. 38.34 for running a bus to your village.

The village sarpanch K. Laxmi said that timings of the services were not suitable hence there was less patronage. Interestingly, the Depot Manager quoted the last 10 days of patronage which averaged around 25 persons for four daily trips.