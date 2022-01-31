TSREDCO to distribute one lakh electric bikes on installment to state govt employees

The first installment is an exercise to deliver a thousand vehicles in the next two to three months. It has called for tenders inviting expressions of interest from manufacturers for the supply of high speed and low speed electric vehicles.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has decided to distribute one lakh electric two wheelers on installments to State government employees in the next two years.

It may be recalled that the state government had earlier announced the Telangana Electric Vehicle, Energy Storage System Police 2020-30 to promote electric vehicles in the state.

The policy aims to replace petrol, diesel and gas powered vehicles with electric vehicles by 2030 in all cities and towns in the state,

TSREDCO said it would launch an electric two wheeler distribution scheme as part of the policy implementation. Buyers of these vehicles will receive registration fee, road tax rebates as well as central and state government subsidies on the cost of batteries.