TS Govt Plans to Start 288 Basthi Dawakhanas in Municipalities; Harish, KTR held review

As the Basthi Dawakhanas have been a big success in the GHMC area the plan is to expand them to the municipalities across the state of Telangana.

Hyderabad: The Government plans to start 288 more Basthi Dawakhanas in the municipalities to provide better medical services in Telangana. These Basthi Dawakhanas are aimed at providing free and quality diagnostic and services at the municipalities.

As the Basthi Dawakhanas have been a big success in the GHMC area the plan is to expand them to the municipalities across the state of Telangana.

In a review meeting on health sector and facilities conducted at MCRHRD here health and finance ministers T Harish Rao, MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other officials participated. They held review and discussed to extend the same to the municipalities in two phases.

The ministers considered to start 288 new Basthi Dawakhanas in the municipalities in two phases by June 2. They will provide diagnostic and primary health care services to the people in the towns.

In coordination with the T Diagnostics Health program the government plans to start them by next June 2. The government considers offering better health care diagnostic services to all in the municipalities. The decision to start about 288 hospitals locally will be a major boost to the rural health sector.