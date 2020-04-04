Hyderabad 

TS CM asks people to light lamps as desired by PM

Hyderabad, April 4 : Chief Minister  K Chandrashekhar Rao has requested people in Telangana state to light lamps at 5 pm on April 5 as desired by Prime Ministeri Narendra Modi to show spirit in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chief Minister, in a media release, said that  the people should light lamps on the day to express solidarity and unity among people in the country and make the program a success. He  desired that the fight
put up by the entire humanity against the dreaded virus should continue with inspiration and be successful. (NSS)

