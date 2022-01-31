TRS MPs boycott Prez speech in Parliament on first day of budget session

The MPs of the ruling party in Telangana have boycotted the speech of the president in protest against the Centre denying support to state development.

Hyderabad: TRS MPs today boycotted the parliament session on the first day of the budget session when President Ramnath Kovind speech began his speech in the joint session.

The TRS Government in the state has been demanding for funds, several projects and support for state development. Though the Centre is not extending support to the government, the TRS leadership has deplored.

The MPs of the TRS walked out of the Parliament when the President began the speech on the first day of the budget session.

They later showcased placards demanding the Centre to avoid partisan attitude towards Telangana state. The TRS MPs with placards staged a protest outside the parliament and sought the Centre for more funds, projects and to keep bifurcation promises.

As directed by the TRS Supremo and Chief Minister of Telangana, the MPs have decided to boycott the session on the first day. They are to boycott the proceedings if the Centre fails to give adequate funds to the state in the budget session.

According to information the TRS MPs are to boycott the session if there is no expected response from the Centre to its demands for funds and projects.