TRS MLA’s Son Sent to Judicial Custody

The police, who arrested the accused on Friday night, produced him before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody. The accused was later shifted to Bhadrachalam sub-jail.

Hyderabad: A court in Kothagudem town of Telangana on Saturday sent TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao’s son Vanama Raghavendra Rao to judicial custody for 14 days in a case relating to the suicide of a businessman, his wife and their two daughters.

Police said Raghavendra, who was evading arrest for last five days, was finally apprehended near Mandalapalli village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday night. He was brought to Paloncha, where police interrogated him.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohit Raj said Raghavendra was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder, attempt to murder and abetment to murder.

Police also arrested Raghavendra’s driver Girish and an aide Murali. They, along with two others Srinivas and Ramakanth, were booked for helping the accused in the escape after January 3 incident.

The police officer said during the questioning, Raghavendra confessed to harassing the businessman.

ASP said they were questioned Raghavendra with regard to 12 other cases booked against him in the past. These include cases of attempt to murder, abetment of suicide and assault.

Though there were reports that the Raghavendra, who is son of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA from Kothagudem, was arrested two days ago the police had denied the same.

M. Naga Ramakrishna (45), his wife Sri Lakshmi (40) and their daughter Sahitya (12) died while another daughter was injured when they set themselves afire under a suicide pact at their home in Paloncha on January 3. Sahitya’s twin sister Sahiti succumbed to her injuries on January 5 while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The businessman, in a video recorded on his mobile before the suicide, alleged that Raghavendra had asked him to bring his wife to Hyderabad. He said Raghavendra tried to use his political and money power to satisfy his carnal desire.

Police also recovered suicide note of Ramakrishna, in which he blamed his mother mother Suryavati, his sister K Lova Madhavi and Raghavendra responsible for his family’s death.

According to police the businessman wrote that they have taken this step as injustice was done to them due to an affair between his sister and Raghavendra. Ramakrishna also mentioned about problem with his mother and sister about sharing property to clear his debts of about Rs 30 lakh.

The case had created a political heat with the opposition parties targeting the TRS government for trying to shield the accused. A shutdown was observed in Kothagudem on Friday demanding stringent action against the accused.

The TRS on Friday suspend Raghavendra from the party.