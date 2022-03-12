TRS MLA Rasamai argues with Dy Speaker

It all began with the decision of the Deputy Speaker to cut off the Mike of Balakishan while the latter was speaking in the House. The deputy speaker asked another TRS MLA Gongidi Sunitha to speak during the question hour instead of Balakishan.

Hyderabad: Ruling party MLA Rasamai Balakishan today entered into an argument with the Deputy Speaker in the Assembly during question hour.

Angered at this, Balakishan alleged that he generally does not get an opportunity to speak in the House and added that when he got the opportunity his speech was cut short by the Deputy Speaker.

Balakishan asked the deputy speaker as to why he took up the question hour when it was not possible for him to allow the members to speak on the public problems. Responding to the comments of Balakishan, Padma Rao asked Balakishan to not deliver speeches and confine himself to posing questions.

He also told the MLA that he had the responsibility to complete the question hour in one-and-a-half hour. Not satisfied at the reply of the deputy speaker, Balakishan resumed his seat seething with anger.