TRS men perform post-funeral rituals to Revanth Reddy

They garlanded portraits of Revanth Reddy and presented “Pindas” and immersed them in the River Moosi in protest.

Hyderabad: Demanding that TPCC president Revanth Reddy withdraw his provocative comments on the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, ruling party leaders and activists under the aegis of TRS IT Cell on Wednesday performed post-funeral rituals of State Congress chief in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, TRS Social Media State convenor Satish Reddy said Revanth Reddy is a pet dog of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, arch enemy of Telangana State. He asked Revanth Reddy whether he forgot BJP insulting Rahul Gandhi by questioning about Rahul’s birth and his father.

Revanth Reddy should be ashamed of speaking about KCR’s funeral when the latter chided the BJP leaders for making atrocious remarks on Rahul Gandhi’s birth and father.

He warned Revanth Reddy to withdraw his remarks and mend his behaviour, otherwise, he would face music at the hands of TRS activists.