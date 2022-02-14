TRS leaders to conduct KCR birthday for 3 days from Feb 15

The programs to be conducted include on the first day farmers will pour food grains on the photographs of the chief minister at their farm fields on February 15.

Hyderabad: Three days of birthday celebrations of TRS Supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be conducted across the state from February 15 to 17.

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has already informed that several programs will be conducted to mark the birthday of KCR in three days. With this the ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and activists of the TRS are getting ready for three day programs.

On the following day the TRS leaders will conduct blood donation camps, mass food distribution and service programs. On February 17 the TRS leaders and ministers will attend programs at Rythu Vedikas in all districts.

They will pour milk on the photographs of the chief minister to mark the occasion on February 17, the birthday of KCR. According to information the rank and file of the TRS got ready for the big events in three days across the state to mark the same.

They will distribute fruits among the poor and patients in the state.