TRS has plans to send Kavitha to Rajya Sabha?

Hyderabad, Dec.26 : The TRS leadership was planning to rope in former MP K Kavitha in national politics. After her debacle in Nizamabad, Kavitha was off the political screen for quite some time.

According to grapevine, Kavitha may get Rajya Sabha seat this time. The term of senior party leader and Rajya Sabha Keshav member will be over by next March. In his place, Kavitha is likely to get a chance to go to the Upper House.

It may be mentioned here that the former MP Kavitha in twitter has slammed the Modi government on devolution of funds to the State. TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was reportedly keen on shifting Kavitha to the Upper House in Parliament to raise Telangana issues. After the municipal polls, the TRS boss may take a call in this regard, it is learnt. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...