TRS Govt not serious on regulating fee in private schools: Shabbir

Constitution of a Cabinet Sub-Committee and then draft a new law to regulate fees in private schools is proof that govt has failed to prevent the looting in the last seven years.

Hyderabad: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir has alleged that the TRS Govt was not serious in regulating exorbitant fees being collected by the private educational institutions in the State.

“The decision taken by the Telangana Cabinet to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee and then draft a new law to regulate fees in private educational institutions is proof that it has failed to prevent the looting by private schools and colleges in the last seven years.

It also means that the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee constituted by the State Government was a farce and it could not stop extortion of huge amounts by private schools and colleges,” Shabbir Ali alleged in a media statement on Tuesday.

Shabbir Ali said that it would take at least six to eight months for the submission of a report by the Cabinet Sub-Committee and passing of law in the State Legislature. Somehow, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao would ensure that the fee regulation gets delayed to the next academic year by giving one more year to the private institutions to extort money from the poor parents.

“TRS Govt came to power in 2014 on the promise of giving KG to PG Free education. But it did nothing to fulfil the promise. The number of residential schools, originally started during the Congress regime, was increased and hype was created as if all students are studying in them. While in reality, only 10.9% students are studying in those schools which do not have proper infrastructure and facilities.

He said that the TRS Govt shut down the schools, did not fill vacancies or upgraded the infrastructure only to benefit the private schools. Drama of fee regulation was enacted before the beginning of the academic year and no action was ever taken against any schools against their extortion.

Since Assembly elections are coming closer, now the TRS Govt wants to enact a new drama of bringing a new legislation. He pointed out that a similar legislation by the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh Govt has hit a legal road block.

“When a separate law is needed to regulate the fee in private schools,” he asked while pointing out that the previous Congress regime regulated the fee by just issuing a GO.

Shabbir Ali demanded that the TRS Govt must prove its honesty by implementing the proposed law from the coming academic year.