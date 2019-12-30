Tribal Girl’s Record: scales six tallest peaks in six continent,Thanks KCR

Hyderabad, Dec.30 : It was a sense of accomplishment beyond words for Poorna as she conquered Mt. Vinson Massif, the Antarctica continent’s highest mountain peak (4,987 mts). 18 years-old Poorna becomes the first and youngest tribal woman in the world to set foot on the six tallest mountain peaks across six continents. So far, Poorna scaled Mt Everest (Asia, year 2014), Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa, 2016), Mt. Elbrus (Europe, 2017), Mt. Aconcagua (South America, 2019) Mt. Cartsnez (Oceania region, 2019) and Mt. Vinson Massif (Antarctica, 2019).

With her raw endurance and awe-inspiring missions, Poorna proved to the world that no mountain is too high for her. Poorna’s phenomenal journey from climbing small hills in her tribal village of Pakala to the tops of the world’s tallest mountain peaks began with the conquest of the Mt. Everest in the year 2014 and she never looked back since then. She is very close to achieving her goal of scaling the seven tallest summits located in seven continents. Poorna is gearing up to scale Mt. Denali (North America’s highest mountain peak), the dream of every mountaineer in the world.

Poorna thanked the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister for welfare Koppula Eshwar for being the messiahs of poor children in the state. “I wouldn’t have achieved mountaineering feats, if not for the solid support of the chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao” said Poorna over satellite phone. Poorna thanked Secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar and her coach Sekhar Babu Bachinepally of Transcend Adventures, Hyderabad, for their unwavering support and encouragement.

Dr Praveen Kumar, Secretary, TSWREIS, said, “Poorna’s expeditions will remain engraved in golden letters in the annals of the world’s mountaineering history”.

Poorna accomplished Mt. Vinson mission with the help of government of Telangana, Transcend Adventures and crowd funding. Poorna is currently, pursuing an undergraduate course at the Minnesota State University, USA., as a fellow of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program, USA. Her parents work as agricultural labourers in a remote Pakala tribal hamlet of Nizamabad (district) in Telangana.(NSS)

