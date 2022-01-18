TRESMA opposes schools’ closure

Speaking to media person the state president of the association Y. Sekhar Rao demanded the state government to immediately open all the schools.

Hyderabad: Telangana Recognized Private School Association (TRESMA) today opposed the decision of the state government to extend the ongoing vacation of the schools till the end of this month by citing the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to media person the state president of the association Y. Sekhar Rao demanded the state government to immediately open all the schools. He asked the state government if it want them to open the schools. He made it clear that they would reopen the schools by taking the consents of the parents of their students after January 31, 2022.

He asked the state government as to why it shut the schools when it said that the corona virus was in control in Telangana. He said that the schools were being run in all the states where the number of corona cases is more than Telangana.

He said that the extended vacation would have an impact on the students of the schools. He claimed that they were receiving requests from the parents to reopen the schools and added that the loss of learning would be very huge for the students.