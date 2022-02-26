Trainee pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Nalgonda

According to police sources, the victim hails from Tamil Nadu. She was training at a Hyderabad-based training institute which also operates from Nagarjuna Sagar.

Hyderabad: A female trainee pilot has been confirmed dead in a trainer aircraft crash in Nalgonda district of Telangana. Police sources said that the aircraft belonging to a private aviation training company, had crashed into agricultural fields on Saturday morning.

Tragic news. A training aircraft crashed in #Telangana’s Nalgonda district, a lady trainee pilot reportedly dead in the crash. The aircraft belonged to a private aviation company. It appears that plane must have hit an electric pole and crashed. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jLyPcM2Vud — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) February 26, 2022

Telangana police rushed to the spot after being alerted by farmers working in the fields at Tungaturthi village of Peddavoora Mandal in Nalgonda district.

Eyewitnesses said that the aircraft was flying from Nagarjuna Sagar, when it crashed to the ground and erupted in flames around 11.30 am.

As per the report from UNI A trainee pilot onboard a single-seat trainer aircraft was killed when the aircraft crashed in an agricultural field near Ramanaguda Thanda in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday.

The victim was identified as a resident of Tamil Nadu, the police said.

Locals who noticed flames and thick smoke emanating from the crash site informed the police who rushed to the spot along with revenue officials. The trainer aircraft belonged to a private aviation academy.