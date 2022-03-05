Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad: Roads to avoid on Sunday

Hyderabad Traffic Police have placed certain traffic restrictions in the city from 5 am to 8am on Sunday, 6th March.

Hyderabad: In view of the 2K and 5K run being organized by the Hyderabad She Team from People’s Plaza, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have placed certain traffic restrictions in the city from 5 am to 8am on Sunday, 6th March.

According to the traffic advisory, traffic from VV Statue towards Khairiatabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan while traffic from Ambedkar Statue will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted on Telugu Talli flyover at Secretariat Old Gate and traffic from Liberty towards upper Tank Bund will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and on to Telugu Talli flyover.

Traffic coming from Karbala towards Ambedkar Statue via Tank Bund will be diverted towards DBR Mills – Lower Tank Bund and vehicles coming from Nallagutta towards Sanjeevaiah Park will be diverted towards Ranigunj X roads. Traffic will not be allowed towards Children’s Park at DBR Mills.