Traditional Indian Games at Online Live Casinos

When live dealers first appeared online, players had a very limited choice consisting of three core games – European Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat. Nowadays, Indian online casinos offer over one hundred tables playing different variants of the above-mentioned trio as well as Live Poker, dice and lottery-type games, unique alternatives delivered in game show format and more. The “more” includes two traditional Indian games, Teen Patti and Andar-Bahar. They may have been created first and foremost for the benefit of Indian fans but are likely to also appeal to players from other parts of the world owing to simple gameplay and lucrative optional wagers.

Live Teen Patti

Live Teens Patti is currently offered by Super Spade Games, Ezugi and BetConstruct. The basic rules are pretty much the same, no matter which variant you choose. Each player gets 3 cards and the dealer receives the same number, only their cards are dealt face down. Depending on how confident you feel, you can choose to play on by doubling your initial wager or fold and lose the Ante. Your opponent has to qualify with Queen High or better. Ante and Bet pay even money while other payouts differ from one developer to another.

In Super Spade games, Ante Bonus pays 1:1 for Straight, 3:1 for Straight Flush, 4:1 for Three-of-a-kind and 5:1 for triple Aces. One can also place optional Pair+ and 6 Card Bonus side bets. The first wins if your hand forms a pair or better and pays up to 50:1. The goal of the other is to form the best 5-card poker hand with your own and the dealer’s cards. You’ll win with a minimum of Three-of-a-kind and can earn as much as 1,000:1.

In Live Teen Patti from Ezugi, Ante Bonus pays 1:1 if you get a Straight, 4:1 for Three-of-a-kind, and 5:1 for Straight Flush and Royal Flush. Ezugi’s variant offers the same two optional wagers under different names – Pair or Better and 3+3 Bonus. The first pays up to 200:1 and the other a maximum of 1,000:1. BetConstruct gives you the additional option to bet on a Pair, Flush, Straight, Straight Flush and Three-of-a-kind. It also features dealer tipping so that you can thank your host for an enjoyable experience or share your good fortune having scored a particularly satisfying win.

Live Andar-Bahar

Ezugi, Super Spade and XPro Gaming all offer Live Andar Bahar. The dealer shuffles a deck of 52 cards and randomly picks one which becomes the Game Card. Players can bet on either Andar or Bahar, and once the round starts, the dealer will deal one card on Andar and one on Bahar until the number on either spot matches the Game Card (irrespective of the suit). Andar wins pay 0.9:1 and Bahar wins 1:1. Ezugi’s variant also features a side bet based on the number of cards dealt before the round ends. Payouts range between 2.5:1 (for 1-5 cards) and 119:1 (41 or more).

Online casinos catering to Indian players make sure the bet range is wide enough to make these games accessible no matter what your budget. Just like any other live dealer game, Live Teen Patti and Andar-Bahar can only be played with real money so you’ll need to fund your account prior to placing any bets.