Traders warned of severe action for selling mutton, chicken, fish at higher prices

Hyderabad, March 30 (NSS): Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav today said the prices and sale of mutton, chicken and fish will be streamlined in a few days. There was shortage in supply of

these items due to corona crisis and lockdown effect. As a result, the traders involved in selling them at high prices.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting on the non-vegetarian items being sold on high prices as there was more consumption of mutton, fish and chicken in the city. He instructed the officials concerned to check the sale of mutton, chicken and fish at higher prices. He said as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced to help farmers and other communities to get all help, the traders were warned of severe action for selling mutton and chicken at high prices. Free fish seed was distributed to villagers and the yield was likely to come in seven to 10 days.

The department officials were instructed to ensure that non-vegetarian food items are sold at normal prices. As per KCR directions, the officials were striving to ensure availability of mutton, chicken and fish. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...