TPCC Covid 19 task force writes letter to CM; asks him to solve problems faced farmers

Hyderabad, April 18 (NSS): The COVID-19 task force of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee today wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of the State K Chandrasekhar Rao on the issues of Corona Virus Pandemic, ongoing Lockdown, Farmers’ Issues, Procurement, Crop Damage, Losses and MNREGA.

TPCC president & MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, The committee chairmanship Marri Shashidhar Reddy, CLP leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka, the vice chairman of the task force M. Kodanda Reddy sent the letter through email to the CM.

In the letter, referring to the Procurement of Agricultural Produce. They reminded the CM he had declared that the state government would purchase every grain from the farmers and from their own villages without the need to transport. They told the CM as against the target of establishment of 6900 procurement centres about 2400 procurement centres were opened in the state so far. They also told the CM that in many places the farmers were being made to wait and they were sometimes being turned away even after issuing tokens to them. They also the CM that the shortage of gunny bags, labour, storage facility etc was contributing to the confusion and delays. They demanded a clear plan of action with necessary arrangements in place including for social distancing in order to instil confidence in the minds of the farmers while noting that there should be a very scientific procedure in place for the procurement of food grains.

The Congress leaders told the CM that arrangements for gunny bags should have been done well in advance. “With the present shortage, farmers will have no option but to expose their produce to the danger from untimely rains, causing deep distress,” they said.

Raising the issue of Procurement of Maize and Fixing a cap of 25 quintals per acre, they told the CM that the authorities from Nizamabad district had fixed a cap of 25 quintals per acre causing a lot of pain to the farmers. They told the CM that maize farmers Should not be penalised by keeping tab on their produce per acre. Commenting on the issue of Paddy Procurement and Deduction for Chaff, the Congress party leaders have told the CM that the harvesting of paddy was done mechanically in 90 to 95% of cases, without winnowing. “It has come to our notice that there are instances when, with the involvement of ruling party leaders, including PACS chairmen and other functionaries, farmers are being forced to accept a deduction 3 to 4 kg per quintal towards chaff etc, the value of which will be collected by them subsequently from the millers. This must not be allowed. Strict instructions must be given to limit the deduction to 1 kg per quintal, which is the general practise,” they demanded the CM.

Raising the issue of the Perishable Horticultural Produce, they told the CM that the sweet lime farmers were getting only ₹10000 per tonne as against the asking price ₹40,000 of the last year. They demanded the CM that The state government should facilitate the expert of sweet lime to Delhi market and ensure their sale.

Commenting on the MNREGA, they said that Apart from increasing the wages to Rs 202 for the MNREGA workers as a part of the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, the central government had released the old arrears that were due under this scheme. They demanded the CM to take Immediate steps to pay the old arrears to the workers in Telangana. They also said that all the workers registered under MNREGA should be encouraged to take up maximum works at present. This should be done with the reinstatement of the Farm Assistants, who had gone on strike before the lockdown and have since expressed willingness to unconditionally resume duties. This should be done without any delay, they said (NSS)

