Tollywood actor Ali to enter Hollywood films

Hyderabad, Jan.27 : Hollywood Director Jagadeesh Daneti and Tollywood Actor Ali have announced Hollywood ventures in New Delhi from the office of Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar.

Jagadeesh Daneti, who recently created sensations through his Hollywood collaborations, has roped in Tollywood Actor Ali for his upcoming Hollywood ventures. The duo visited Prakash Javdekar on discussions regarding the projects and seeking permissions for shooting at some critical locations in India.

Prakash Javdekar appreciated Hollywood Director Jagadeesh for his achievements and appreciated his efforts towards Indo-American film collaborations. He also congratulated ace actor Ali and assured to forward the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media, Actor Ali expressed his keen interest and enthusiasm for the upcoming Hollywood debut. He praised Jagadeesh for being the Telugu-born first Indian film maker to enter Hollywood in full scale and for being light to many Hollywood enthusiasts. He also thanked Prakash Javdekar for extending his support and cooperation for the successful execution of the proposed Hollywood Films through the Union government.

The projects are set to rope in the first of its kind Indo-Hollywood Collaborations under the direction of Jagadeesh Daneti. He said there will be forthcoming announcements wherein the Hollywood elite are scheduled to visit India for some magnanimous announcements that are set to happen in February and March 2020. He said Actor Ali’s experience and expertise will drive certain subjects through execution and is privileged to be launching him in Hollywood.

Ali was already chosen and many star heroes, actors and technicians are passing their names to enter Hollywood through Jagadeesh, who is set to reveal the projects. Other Indian superstars, who will be a part of the Indo-American films being done in collaboration with Johnny Martin of Martini Films, Pink Jaguars Entertainment and other reputed Hollywood Production houses from the USA. (NSS)

