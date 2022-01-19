Toll Plazas in state generates Rs. 11.72 cr revenue during Sankranti Festival

The toll plazas in the state which has witnessed heavy rush during Sankranti with hundreds of people heading to their native places to celebrate the festival.

Hyderabad: A total of Rs. 11.72 crores revenue was generated by the toll plazas in the State of Telangana during three day festival of Sankranti.

The toll plazas in the state which has witnessed heavy rush during Sankranti with hundreds of people heading to their native places to celebrate the festival.

People have to travel through several national highways to travel to the neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Compared to last year, the public rush has increased drastically which in turn hikes the revenue of toll plazas.

During the three day festival, 7.55 lakh transactions took place at toll plaza while it was 6.26 lakh transactions last year. Of all the national highways, toll plaza on Hyderabad-Vijayawada road made 3.76 lakh transactions. A total of Rs. 11.72 crores revenue was generated by the toll plazas while it was Rs. 9.49 crore in 2021.

This year, the number of people using Fastag has increased to 97.36 per cent. Last year, the percentage of Fastag usage was at 81.36 per cent. During the festival, the TSRTC generated a revenue of 107 crore by deploying additional 4,000 buses.

The corporation relocated 55 lakh passengers to various destinations. The TSRTC operated additional buses from January 7 to 14.