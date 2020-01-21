Toddy, liquor shops to remain closed in Cyberabad for 48 hours

Hyderabad, Jan.20 : After reviewing the situation to maintain public order, peace and tranquility in the limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate, V C Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad-cum-Addl. District Magistrate (Executive) of Cyberabad, has notified “Dry Day” that all the Toddy Shops, Wine Shops, Including Bars attached to Restaurants, Bars in star Hotels and Registered clubs situated in the area mentioned below which fall under Cyberabad Commissioenrate limits shall remain closed in view of Municipal Elections during 17:00 hrs January 20 to 17:00 hrs January 22 (48 hrs) prior to the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in Municipal elections and also on the counting day i.e. on January 25 from 05:00 hrs to 19:00 hrs, in order to maintain Law and Order, for preservation of public peace and smooth conduct of free and fair Municipal Elections.

The orders will be in force from 17:00 hrs on January 20 to 17:00 hrs on January 22 and on January 25 (Counting Day) from 05 hrs to 19 hrs. Madhapur, Narsingi: Gachibowli, Raidurgam, Ramchandrapuram , Bachupally, Balanagar, Medchal: Pet-Basheerabad, Dundigal, Shamirpet, Shamshabad RGIA: Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Amangal, Shankarpally, Rajendranagar. (NSS)

