Today is last day to remit advance Haj amount

Hyderabad, Feb.24 : State Haj Committee Chairman Mohd. Masiullah Khan and Executive Officer B. Shafiullah today said Tuesday is the last date for remittance of advance Haj amount.

In a joint statement, Masiullah Khan said February 25 is the last date for remittance of advance Haj amount Rs. 81,000 each by the provisionally selected pilgrims of Haj-2020. He also said the payment challan can be generated from the website and make payment either online at website: www.hajcommittee.gov.in or in Haj Committee of India account maintained with SBI and UBI through any branch of the banks. Pilgrims can deposit the amount by a cheque of any branch of SBI /UBI in favor of the respective bank.

Irfan Shareef said for further Haj related information, the intending Haj pilgrims may call 040-23298793 or Haj Committee India’s official website www.hajcommitteeofindia.gov.in. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...