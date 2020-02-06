TMREIS students develop fuel-free bike!

Hyderabad, Feb.6 : Minority Residential School (TMREIS) students developed fuel free bike, said B. Shafiullah, IFS, Secretary, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society.

In a statement here today, Shafiullah said six students of TMR School have developed fuel-free bike “TMREIS UNIQUONE”. With the country gradually progressing towards eco-friendly mobility, manufacturers have been working in this this direction. Keeping the same mantra in mind, students Md Saleem, J. Akash, Akil Kumar, Sd. Alam, Malikarjun and Md. Isanulla Khan of Cass X studying in TMR School Kaghaznagar have developed a fuel less bike. “It will not need petrol, diesel, charging or any kind of fuel. The bike also offers an impressive top speed of 50-60 kmph and is completely eco-friendly. The students expressed their desire to develop the fuel free bike to the of TMREIS Secretary on his visit to Kaghaznagar with the project. In order to encourage the students, facilities were provided to them in TMRS Bahadurpura Boys 1, Hyderabad and the students were made to stay at the said school for completing the said work.

Their tremendous efforts materialized and in a short time, the gearless bike was got ready. It is powered by a permanent magnet brushless DC (or BLDC) motor, power controller, Dynamo, Batteries, MCB box. The developed bike is as conventional as petrol engine bike.

Shafiullah said, “This is a unique innovation. It will be difficult to get petrol and diesel in the future, so this bike will be very useful.” He appreciated the skills of the students and assured all kind of support in innovation of more such activities in future. The scientific temper showed by students is praise worthy. More students of TMR Schools will be encouraged to take up such activities. An exposure workshop will be held at Hyderabad during Summer Vacation to encourage this type of innovative projects by TMREIS students. Further these students will be groomed with the help of IIT Hyderabad.

The students thanked the Chief Minister for establishing Minority Residential Schools in the State and promised that they will work hard in future to fulfil the dream of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The achievement of the students is one more chapter in the success stories of TMREIS. (NSS)

