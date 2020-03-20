TMREIS extends last date for entrance test applications

Hyderabad, March 20 (NSS): Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary B. Shafiullah today said the last date for submission of online application for appearing entrance test for admission to Class V and against backlog vacancies in classes VI, VII & VIII has been extended up to March 28 for Minorities category only for the academic year 2020-21.

The TMREIS Secretary requested the students and parents to utilize the opportunity and submit online applications through TMREIS official website: tmreis.telangana.gov.in from any Internet center or TMR Schools at free of cost. For clarifications, they can visit TMREIS official website tmreis.telangana.gov.in or can contact DMWOs office or Principal of TMR Schools or call Helpline no. 040-23437909. (NSS)

