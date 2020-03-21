TITA to host world’s first Covid-19 Online Hackathon on Janata Curfew Day

Hyderabad, March 21 (NSS): Continuing its efforts to bring awareness about coronavirus, software professionals body Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has decided to hold a hackathon to encourage youth to evolve technology solutions that will help in dealing with the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said the world’s

first Covid-19 Online Hackathon will begin on Sunday (March 22) to coincide with the Janata Curfew call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The hackathon will be held by TITA in association with the Technology Innovation and Incubation Centre (TIIC) and the Government of Telangana.

TITA, which is supporting the PM’s call to break the chain, will support the ideas that will emerge through the hackathon. “We are looking up to the youth to evolve locally relevant solutions. These interventions will aid in spreading awareness, the best way to deal with Corona virus and so,” Makthala said.

The problem is acute in rural areas as they do not have the right resources to bring awareness. The online hackathon, which will continue till March 28, will aim to collate ideas from varied fields to bring standard information and processes, particularly to the rural areas. “We have apps that remind us to drink water. We can also have such things to remind about care to be taken while fighting the pandemic. This could even be a simple nudge to wash the hands,” the TITA President said about possible outcomes of the hackathon. “The hackathon will not disturb the schedule of the workforce as many of the youth are already working from home,” Makthala said adding that the effort is to involve the community in the fight against the pandemic.

During the hackathon, participants will work on solutions from home as it is an online exercise. The event will be involving international participants from different countries through TITA NRI chapters. Cash prizes, participant certificates and rewards will be given, said Makthala.

Students, entrepreneurs, incubators, technologists, coders, healthcare providers and startups and medical institutions can participate in the event. These ideas will be turned into presentations, designs, code, websites, mobile apps, prototypes and more. The Hackathon will focus on the challenges of Covid-19 including disease prevention, treatment pathways, and disease prediction. It will host many speakers who will deliberate on topics ranging from healthcare to technology. Those interested to be part of the event can register @ bit.ly/CoronaHackathon (or) contact 8123123434. (NSS)

