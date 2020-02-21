Time for Asaduddin to discipline his party leaders from hate speeches: TPCC

Hyderabad, Feb.21 : Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee official spokesperson G. Niranjan today said AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has to introspect himself to know why the people were becoming emotional in his presence to raise anti-national slogans such as Pakistan Zindabad and hate speeches by his own partymen.

In a statement here on Friday, Niranjan asked as to why Asaduddin Owaisi could not interrupt and stop the hate speech of his party colleague Waris Pathan like he did in stopping the anti-national slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” by a woman in his meeting by taking mike from her hands. The TPCC leader said the MIM chief should have risen from his seat on the spot to condemn the utterances of Waris Pathan as that 15 crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore people.

He also said Asaduddin should have expelled Waris Pathan from his party immediately if he was really sincere about his recent talk of having a platform of Dalit, Backward Classes and Muslims. The past history of the AIMIM and functioning style of Owaisi brothers was an inspiration for this sort of anti-national slogans and hate speeches in their presence.

“A few years ago, Akbaruddin Owaisi also had made a similar speech in a public meeting that 15 minutes were sufficient for them to finish all others. The police and the State government remained silent spectators. Moreover, the Owaisi brothers claim that the Telangana government was in their hands and steering it”, he pointed out. The Congress spokesperson said the people have to think deeply as how safe they are under the TRS government as it was in the hands of the AIMIM, which is proved with the recent decisions of the KCR on the representations made by Akbaruddin Owaisi. (NSS)

