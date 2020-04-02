Three Tablighi attendees test corona positive in Himachal

Shimla, April 2 (IANS) Three people in Himachal Pradesh who have returned to the state after attending a religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi were tested coronavirus positive on Thursday, an official said.

A total of 190 people have been identified to have returned to the state after attending the congregation.

The three positive cases relating to Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reported in a masjid in Una town and sent to the medical college in Tanda in Kangra district, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R.D. Dhiman said.

Five others, who were staying three, were quarantined to prevent the spread of the disease, the official added.

With the three cases, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to six with the death of one patient.

