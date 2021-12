According to the source, a man from Dubai was recently diagnosed with Omicron.

Hyderabad: Three persons have been diagnosed with Omicron in Rajanna Sircilla districts. However, they have been shifted to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Hyderabad for treatment.

According to the source, a man from Dubai was recently diagnosed with Omicron.

Now the victim’s wife, mother and friend infected with the virus. Corona tests are being performed to those who are in close contact with him.