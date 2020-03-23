Three more positive Covid-19 cases reported

Hyderabad, March 23 (NSS): Three more positive cases of COVID-19 (corona virus ) have been reported in Telangana State on Monday, taking the number in the State to 30, after the government declared complete lockdown till March 31 on Sunday.

According to the reports, the positive cases include 21-year-old, who returned from France, 30-years-old, who returned from London and another one 23 of years, who was part of Karimnagar’s preachers’ group. On Sunday, the State witnessed the sudden rise in the number when the citizens were under Janata Curfew. A total of seven cases were reported on Sunday taking the numbers from 21 to 27. And now with the three new fresh cases, the numbers have jumped to 30. So far, no death relating to COVID-19 have been reported.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country surged to 415, a spike from the 360 figure the night before, the Health Ministry said. (NSS)

