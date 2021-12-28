Three killed, three more hurt in two separate road accidents

Two youngsters were killed when the two-wheeler they were riding rammed into a culvert at Ramesh Nagar in Peddapalli district.

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed and equal number injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana on Tuesday.

One died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

In the second accident, one person was killed and three others were injured when their car hit a moving lorry on the outer ring road near Himayatsagar near the city.