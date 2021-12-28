HomeCrime

Three killed, three more hurt in two separate road accidents

17

Three killed, three more hurt in two separate road accidents

Two youngsters were killed when the two-wheeler they were riding rammed into a culvert at Ramesh Nagar in Peddapalli district.

Hyd: 15 Passengers Injured as Lorry Rams Into Bus
Road Accident leaves 32 People Injured in Nirmal District
Two Killed as Car Falls into Well, Rescue Worker also Loses Life

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed and equal number injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana on Tuesday.

Two youngsters were killed when the two-wheeler they were riding rammed into a culvert at Ramesh Nagar in Peddapalli district.

One died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

In the second accident, one person was killed and three others were injured when their car hit a moving lorry on the outer ring road near Himayatsagar near the city.

Newer Post
Older Post