Three killed as tractor turns turtle in Bhongir Dist.

Hyderabad: Three people were killed on the spot and three others injured when the tractor on which they were travelling lost control and turned turtle at Chinnambavi, Somthan Narayanapuram Mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday.

Police said the victims are all labourers and hailing from Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred when they were returning after unloading bricks.

The deceased were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police added.