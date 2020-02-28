Three Ganja Smugglers Arrested,Suppliers Absconding

Hyderabad, Feb.28 : On receipt of credible information, the sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone along with Hayathnagar Police, this morning nabbed three persons, namely Gandi Kota Kumar, Nune Vijender, both R/o Bairapur village of Nagarkarnol district, and Keshamoni Rajesh Goud, R/o Ajalapure village of Nagarkarnol district on National Highway, near Pedda Amberpet, Hayathnagar PS while they were transporting the contraband drug i.e. Ganja from Ashvaraopet and Bhadrachalam agency area of Badradri Kothagudem Dist in order to transport the same to Mumbai.

Police seized 120 kilograms of ganja, Swift Dezire and TATA Zest cars, net cash Rs.1,200/- and five mobile phones, all worth Rs.24 lakhs from their possession.

A police press note said that Ganja suppliers Rakku, R/o Raju Camp, Ashwaraopet, and Sameer R/o Mumbai of Maharashtra State were absconding.

The accused persons purchased the Ganja at the rate of Rs.3000/- per kilogram in order to sell it at the rate of Rs.8000/-. But, while transporting the Ganja, they were caught by the SOT LB Nagar Zone headed by Sathyanarayana, SI of Police and his staff with the assistance of Hayathnagar Police near Pedda Amberpet under Hayathnagar PS limits.(NSS)

