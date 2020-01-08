Three Delhi govt schools among top 10 in India rankings

NEW DELHI : A Delhi government school has been ranked No. 1 among all government-run day schools in the country, while two others have made it to the top 10.

The rankings were released last week by an education portal, Education World, in the ‘Indian School Ranking 2019’.

Delhi government school Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV), Sector 10, Dwarka, has been ranked No. 1 in the list released by Education World, a portal for educators, teachers and parents, which comes out with national rankings for schools every year.

While RPVV Lajpat Nagar moved up one place to fifth position, RPVV Rohini broke into the top 10 at seventh place.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the teachers and principals of these schools for their efforts. The Delhi government has made education and revamping government schools a priority as part of their governance framework.

