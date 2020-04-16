Those attacking doctors won’t be spared: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, April 16: Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Thursday made it clear that those attacking medical and paramedical staff on duty will not be spared even if they happen to be Covid-19 patients or their attendants.

The police chief said that anyone who indulges in any kind of act of misbehaviour with any medical/paramedical staff in any hospital will not be tolerated and will be dealt very stringently under the provisions of the law.

“All such persons shall be arrested and put behind bars and none will be spared even if they happen to be Covid-19 patients or their attendants,” the DGP said.

Referring to recent attacks on doctors at the Gandhi Hospital and the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, the DGP said the police had taken very stringent action against all the accused responsible for the attacks despite the fact that some of the accused themselves were Covid-19 patients.

The police chief said sufficient security arrangements have been made at all the hospitals wherein Covid-19 patients were being treated.

He asked the commissioners of police and district superintendents of police to initiate strong and immediate action against such persons at the earliest point in time, and arrest and remand them to judicial custody, even if they happen to be Covid-19 patients or their attendants.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the medical/para medical staff and help them in testing, isolating and treating Covid-19 patients in hospitals without any hindrance. The entire society should recognise and respect the medical fraternity for the great sacrifice they are making, he said. (IANS)

