Hyderabad: As many as 30 passengers were injured when two Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses collided near Thimmapur in Nirmal district of Telangana on Monday.

The injured were rushed to Bhainsa area hospital.

In all, 80 passengers were travelling by the ill-fated buses.

The police reached the accident site and started investigation.