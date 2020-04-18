‘There is no need to panic’, PM replies to Paswan’s tweet

New Delhi, April 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showing his determination to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, said on Saturday, “There is no need to panic.”

The Prime Minister said this while replying on a tweet by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Modi retweeted the tweet by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and said, ‘’Please keep taking the proper precautions. Together, we all will certainly defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Earlier, the Paswan said that 29.90 lakh tonnes of food grains have been dispatched to the states so far for free distribution of foodgrain under PDS as the government has announced to give 5 kg of wheat or rice to every ration card holder of PDS beneficiaries under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna.

He tweeted, ‘’ FCI (Food Corporation of India) dispatched 1.99 lakh metric tonnes of grains through 71 rail rakes and 1.88 lakh metric tonnes of grain was unloaded from 64 rail rakes on April 17 as a measure to ensure the availability of foodgrain across the country. Around 29.90 lakh tonnes of grain have been dispatched to the states so far for free distribution.” (IANS)

