Test cricket has made me a better person: Kohli

Mumbai, April 2 :Test cricket might struggle to grab eyeballs, especially in the sub-continent, but the tradtitional five-day grind has made the game’s present icon Virat Kohli a better person, the Indian captain said on Thursday.

During an Instagram live with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, Kohli was asked about red-ball cricket which the ace batsman has time and again vouched for as the No. 1 format of the game. Kohli also has spoken sharply against four-day Tests.

“Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket, I have said it five times,” Kohli said when Pietersen asked him to choose his favourite format.

“For me, it is the representation of life. You got to keep going when u don’t score runs, you go back in your hotel room and again get ready the next day. It is life. It has made me a better person,” added the 31-year old, rated as the best modern-day batsman across all three formats.

Asked about the fatigue factor of a modern-day crickters playing all three formats and leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli said he does balance it with breaks in between a season and will assess whether to play only one or two formats after the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

“I have been taking breaks. Last 2-3 seasons I have been doing too much. I don’t want to miss out on Test cricket. I have been playing three formts for 9 years now with IPL. Then captancy for 6 years. It’s not easy. I will give it all for next 2-3 yars and then will see what format to play and all after next World Cup.”

Kohli also spoke about the lowest point in his career being the 2014 England tour where he failed miserably with the bat.

“England tour in 2014 was the lowest point in my career. I felt like as a batsman you know you will get out. I still had to get out of bed and get dressed knowing I would fail. It demolished me and I promised I will never allow myself to think like that. I was too focused on doing well from personal point of view.”

Locked at home due to the 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Kohli also said this is the most amount of time he has spent with actress wife Anushka Sharma.

“This is the longest we have spent together since we have been together. We have never been in one place for this long.” (IANS)

