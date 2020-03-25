Terror attack at Afghanistan temple, casualties feared

Kabul, March 25 (IANS) Armed militants including suicide bombers attacked a temple in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Wednesday with casualties feared, a spokesman for Interior Ministry Tareq Arian said.

The armed militants sneaked into the temple in the first Police District of Kabul city at 7:45 a.m. and security forces in sharp reaction cordoned off the area and tried to clean the temple from the attacking insurgents, the Xinhua news agency reported.

However, an eyewitness at nearby of the temple said on the condition of anonymity that he had heard two blasts so far.

