Tendulkar to help 5k Mumbai people with ration amid COVID-19 crisis

Mumbai, April 10: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has pledged to help around 5,000 people for a month in Shivaji Nagar and Govandi area of Mumbai through an NGO amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you, Sachin Tendulkar for stepping in and helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown. He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month. There are many more individuals who need your support, people! Donate now,” tweeted an NGO named Apnalaya while expressing gratitude to Tendulkar and urging others to donate.

The 47-year-old, on his part, wished the NGO to continue their work in the service of the distressed and needy. “Keep up your good work,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Tendulkar had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19.

The Master Blaster has been urging people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government and stay indoors during the ongoing lockdown in place amid the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed around 200 lives in the country thus far. (IANS)

