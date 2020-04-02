Telugu CMs greet people on Sri Rama Navami

Hyderabad/Amaravati, April 2 : Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has conveyed Sri Rama Navami greetings to people in the State. The CM prayed to God to bestow blessings to people in the state to be happy, healthy, and prosperous with longevity.

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the Telugu people, urging everyone to celebrate the festival at their homes amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking to twitter on Thursday he said, “Sri Rama Navami wishes to all Telugu people, may lord Rama hear our prayers and help us in the crisis of coronavirus. I pray God to see that the people remain with utmost joy and happiness,” he tweeted. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...