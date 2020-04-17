Telangana woman dies in queue at bank to draw aid

Hyderabad, April 17: A woman collapsed and died while waiting in the queue before a bank in Telangana on Friday to draw the Rs 1,500 financial assistance extended by the state government.

The incident occurred at Ramareddy ‘mandal’ (block) headquarters in Kamareddy district.

Angoth Kamala (45) suddenly collapsed while standing in the queue at Telangana Grameena Bank. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but died on the way. The tribal woman is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir blamed the state government for the woman’s death.

He said the victim had been coming to the bank for the last two days to draw money and was standing for hours under the scorching sun.

He visited Kamareddy Government Hospital where the body was taken for autopsy, consoled the family members and also extended some financial help. He demanded that the government pay compensation to the victim’s family.

Despite the lockdown, a large number of beneficiaries are standing in queues at banks across the state to draw the money. Even the social distancing norm is not being maintained, causing concern to bank authorities.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday appealed to people to visit the bank on the date and time given to them to draw the money.

The government on Tuesday credited Rs 1,500 each in over 74 lakh bank accounts towards the financial assistance to poor families during coronavirus induced lockdown.

It transferred Rs. 1,112 crores to banks for this programme. (IANS)

