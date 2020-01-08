Telangana to work with New Zealand for industries: KTR

Hyderabad, Jan.8 : IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao today said the State government will work with New Zealand government and industries.

At Pragati Bhavan, KTR had a meeting with New Zealand MP Priyanka Radha Krishan and told her that the Telangana government was ready to work jointly with New Zealand in innovation, Agritech and startup sectors. He also explained about irrigation projects, boost to agriculture, use of technology and innovative approach for all-round development. Seeking mutual cooperation, both have discussed on several schemes and development programs.

They also discussed on opportunities to work in sectors like, industries, education and others. KTR has informed that the State government was committed for startups. Telangana is second to none in the country in startups, innovation, T-Hub, V-Hub, he added. KTR also said the State will soon have its second phase of T-hub. It will have the world’s biggest incubator and there are opportunities in food processing, agriculture, innovation and others, he added. Minister stated that Telangana will soon house the world’s largest startup incubator in the form of T Hub 2.

Mentioning about the efforts of the State government in attracting foreign start-ups, KTR said the government has initiated T-Bridge, an initiative that helps connect local startups with global market opportunities and help bring global startups to Telangana. He said efforts will be made to work with New Zealand based Start-ups. He said the State government has been giving top priority to the agricultural and irrigation sector. This has led to an increase in crop production, giving a large scope for the agritech and food processing industry.

In the meeting, KTR praised the works of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and said that country was fast progressing under her leadership. Priyanca expressed happiness over the meeting and stated that they are working closely with the Telangana NRIs. She also spoke about Telangana State festival “Bathukama” being celebrated grandly in New Zealand.

Like this: Like Loading...