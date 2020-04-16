Telangana state cabinet to discuss Lockdown on Sunday

Hyderabad, April 16 : The State Cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on April 19 at 2.30 PM at Pragathi Bhavan.

Measures taken to contain Corona Virus, implementation of lockdown and others issues are expected to be discussed at length at the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet is also expected to discuss whether the lockdown being implemented strictly in the state should be continued till May 3 or in tune with the thinking of the Centre, whether to give some concessions after April 20 or not and accordingly it will take a decision. (NSS)

