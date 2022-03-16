Telangana SSC, Intermediate Exams Rescheduled

In addition, this year, students will be given a choice of answering only 50 per cent of questions in different sections.

Hyderabad: Due to the rescheduling the JEE (Main) – 2022 examinations, the SSC Public Examination for May-2022 and Intermediate Examination has been reschedule.

The Board of Secondary Education released the rescheduled time table of SSC examinations starting from May 23 with First Language Paper (Group A) and First Language Paper-I and II (Composite Course) from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. On May 24 Second Language, May 25 Third Language (English) May 26 Mathematics, May 27 General Science (Physical Science, Biological Science) May 28 Social Studies, May 30 Main Language Papers-I Sanskrit and Arabic, May 31 Paper II Sanskrit and Arabic and June 1 Vocational theory.

In addition, this year, students will be given a choice of answering only 50 per cent of questions in different sections. The Choices are extended to theory sections of the question papers while all questions in the objective part have to be answered.

On the other hand Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) also rescheduled the first and second year examinations. The Board released the revised tentative timetable for Intermediate Public examination, today, accordingly, the first year theory exams will now begin from May 6 and the second year theory exams will be from May 7.

Practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from March 23 to April 8 including Sundays. Ethics and Human Values and Environment Educational exams will be conducted on April 11 and 12 respectively.

As per the revised schedule, the first year Intermediate exams is schedule to start from May 6 with 2nd Language Paper – 1, May 9 English Paper-1, May 11, Mathematics Paper-1A, Botany paper-1, Political Science Paper-1, May 13 Mathematics Paper-1B, Zoology Paper-1, History paper-1, May 16, Physics Paper-1, Economics Paper – I, May 18, Chemistry Paper-1, Commerce Paper – 1, May 20 Public Administration Paper 1, Bridge course Maths for Bi.P.C., students and May 23 Modern Language Paper -1, Geography Paper-1.

The 2nd Year Intermediate Exams will commence from May 7 with 2nd Language Paper-II, May 10 English paper-II, May 12 Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany paper-II, Political Science Paper-II, May 14, Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History Paper-II, May 17 Physics Paper-II, Economics Paper-II May 19 Chemistry Paper-II, Comerce Paper-II, May 21 Public Administration paper -II, Bridge Course Maths Paper -IIB for BiPC students, May 24 Modern Language Paper-II, Geography paper-II.