Telangana seeks ICMR nod to use plasma therapy for Covid treatment

Hyderabad, April 16 : Telangana is waiting for the nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to go ahead with its proposal to treat Covid-19 patients with convalescent plasma therapy.

State Health Minister E. Rajender told reporters on Thursday that the government has written to ICMR, seeking its approval for using the plasma from the blood of treated patients to treat those tested positive.

He said under this therapy blood is collected from patients who have recovered from Covid-19, plasma is separated from it and then administered to patients. “This therapy is not yet allowed in the country. We have sought permission from ICMR,” he said.

Rajender said that the ICMR could recommend the convalescent plasma therapy based on its research on the advantages and disadvantages, accuracy and other aspects of this treatment.

A seven-member team of doctors is said to be coordinating with the ethical committee of ICMR in this regard.

Like this: Like Loading...