Telangana power grid is safe: TSGENCO CMD

Hyderabad, April 4: Amid the rumours of a possible failure of power grid in the state due to the 9 minute blackout call given by PM Modi on Sunday following Prime minister Narendra Modi’s call to the nation.

Speaking to the meidapersons, Telangana State Transmission Corporation (TS Transco) and Generation Corporation (TS Genco) chairman and managing director Prabhakar Rao has said that they didn’t have any threat to the power grid of the state. He also said that they were on alert mode and added that they were taking all precautions to prevent any kind of grid failure due to the organisation of the program.

He called upon the people of the state to make the program a grand success. He said that they had already issued instructions to all officials concerned to take precautionary steps to prevent the grid failure.

Further, Prabhakar Rao explained that Telangana State has an advanced isolated grid system which will be able to bear the load, making the grid safer. If required, the authorities are making arrangements to switch on the pumps of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme as well as switch on reverse pumping at Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects to balance power consumption during the blackout period. He requested people to strictly follow the Centre’s directions and stay at home during the lockdown period. He urged people to cooperate with the electricity department staff and pay electricity bills online. (NSS)

