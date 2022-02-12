Telangana on growth path with collective efforts, CM hails officials & staff

The Chief Minister inaugurated a Collectorate building complex at Yadadri Bhongir district and enabled Collector Pamela Satpathi take her seat followed by formalities of pujas.

Hyderabad: Inaugurating a Collectorate building complex at Yadadri-Bhongir district on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the TRS government was able to construct new integrated Collectorate building to deliver speedy services to the people.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a Collectorate building complex at Yadadri Bhongir district and enabled Collector Pamela Satpathi take her seat followed by formalities of pujas. Ministers V Prashanth Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, TRS MLAs, MPs, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and officials of various departments for pushing the State on growth path. He claimed that the TRS Government has been on the growth trajectory and developing all sectors as the entire land in the State was divided into 2006 clusters for planned development. “With our proactive measures to develop all sectors, our land rates are up and farmers becoming the rich in the State”.

The CM appreciated all the Chief Secretary, secretaries, officials and employees for their coordinated efforts to develop the new districts. “Our aim is to deliver best services to the people and distribute them the wealth we have”, the Chief Minister said.

He stated during when late NTR was chief minister, a proposal was made to develop Mancherial as a new district but it did not take place. The government took steps for development of all regions by attracting investments and providing employment.

With this land rates have gone up to lakhs and crores and the owners are happy with that, he said. KCR also said the State witnessed more development and flourished with greenery, facilities, infrastructure, water and power supply.

The State government took measures for farm stabilization and giving Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, pensions and free power to farming activities. He stated that the government has taken up reforms to provide better services to the farming and others sectors.

With collective efforts, the State is going on development path increasing its wealth for welfare of the people, he said. The flagship programs helped the rural area back on development and sheep and fish and other schemes are proving handy.

The CM said Telangana government was giving 24 hour power to tide over the crisis. Land rates have gone up to Rs 20 to 30 lakh and Rs 2 crore at some places, he added.