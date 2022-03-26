Special app to solve problems of power consumers

According to the Secretary to TSERC, Umakant Panda, the consumers have been complaining to the Consumer Grievance Cell to resolve issues in the power supply and other issues so far.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Energy Regulatory Commission (TSERC) will be launching a special app to solve the problems being faced by the powers in the state.

There have been allegations from the consumers that there has been a delay in resolving complaints. With this, the authorities will implement a web and mobile based portal to receive complaints from power consumers in a more convenient manner.

The new portal will be launched at Singareni Bhavan in Red Hills on March 28.