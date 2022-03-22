Man dials 100 to complain wife not cooking mutton

The bizarre incident took place in Nalgonda district on the occasion of Holi. Naveen of Cherla Gowraram village in Kanagal mandal dialled 100 not once but six times to lodge a complaint against his wife.

Hyderabad: The phone number 100 is for the people to reach out to police in emergencies but a man in Telangana found himself behind bars after he repeatedly dialed it to complain that his wife has not cooked mutton curry.

Naveen was in an inebriated condition when he picked up the phone and dialed 100 on Friday night. He was angry that his wife had refused to cook mutton on festival day.

The police initially ignored it as a prank call but when Naveen continued making the calls, the police officer in-charge of handling the calls informed his superiors, who decided to take action against him.

The police traced the caller and the next morning a few police personnel reached his house and took him into custody.

A police officer said the man has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 290 (public nuisance) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person).

Naveen had returned home drunk on Friday night. He had brought with him some mutton and wanted his wife to cook it. The wife, who was annoyed with his bad habits, refused to follow his order. He then picked up the phone and called the police.

Police have appealed to people not to misuse the dial 100 facility as this leads to loss of valuable time and may impact their response in attending to genuine emergency calls.