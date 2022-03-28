KCR inaugurated renovated Yadadri temple

The Chief Minister along with his wife and other family members, who had flown to Yadadri in a special helicopter, joined the rituals at around 9.45 am.

Yadadri/Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the renovated Yadadri temple on the occasion of concluding ceremony of “Maha Kumbh Samprokshanam” and thrown the temple open for devotees.

For the renovation of the temple, 2,50,000 tonnes of black granite was used to exhibit a fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture. The reconstructed temple cost Rs. 1,280 crore in the past five and a half years. More than 2,000 sculptors and thousands of workers have been engaged in the reconstruction work, which is still under progress.

The “Samprokshanam” celebrations began with ‘Maha Poornahurthi’ at 9 am and chanting of Vedic mantras by priests and rithwiks. The ‘Samprokshanam’ was performed with the holy water collected from different rivers and used in the Panchakundatmaka Yagam to cleanse the Vimana Gopuram and other Gopurams. About 92 rithwiks performed ‘Samprokshanam’.

The Chief Minister along with his wife and other family members, who had flown to Yadadri in a special helicopter, joined the rituals at around 9.45 am. He was accompanied by Ministers, MPs, legislators, officials and other VVIPs as well. Upon receiving the Veda Ashirvachanam from the priests and rithwiks, he performed a special puja soon after entering the temple complex.

Amidst the chanting of the Vedic hymns, a Shobhayatra of the presiding deities was taken out from the Balayalam to the sanctum following which special puja was performed to the Utsave deities. Chandrashekhar Rao himself carried the Palanquin carrying the presiding deities.

The Chief Minsiter and his wife performed the first puja to the presiding deities inside the sanctum. He also performed special puja to the golden Dwajashtabham installed at the temple.

Meanwhile, all the Ministers were given duties with each one of them performing different rituals at different locations inside the temple complex simultaneously as part of the ceremony.